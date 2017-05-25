Disney CEO Bob Iger: Hacker Threat About Stolen Movie Was a Hoax

Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed the company received a threat from cybercriminals who claimed to have stolen the digital copy of a movie — reported to be “Pirated of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” — but that the studio believes the claims were false.
“To our knowledge we were not hacked,” Iger said in an interview with Yahoo Finance published Thursday. “We had a threat of a hack of a movie being stolen. We decided to take it seriously but not react in the manner in which the person who was threatening us had required.”
Iger added, “We don’t believe that it was real and [that] nothing has happened.”
The unidentified hackers had demanded that Disney pay a ransom — in the untraceable bitcoin crypto-currency — or else they would release the purloined movie in five-minute chunks. According to Iger, Disney refused to pay anything.
Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is set to debut Friday, May 26, and its next movie release is “Cars 3,” which hits theaters June 16.
Word of the threat leveled at Disney came just weeks after 10 episodes of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” season five were stolen by a hacking ring — which did subsequently release them on piracy networks after the company did not cave in to the extortion demands.
The hackers that leaked “Orange Is the New Black” claimed to have also gotten their hands on at least three dozen additional TV shows and movies, and have since released another Netflix original movie.