Discovery to Spin Off Velocity Channel Into JV With TEN’s Digital Auto Businesses

Discovery Communications is spinning off Velocity into a new joint venture with TEN: The Enthusiast Network, coupling the TV network with the digital and live-event businesses of TEN’s 20-plus automotive brands including Motor Trend and Hot Rod.

The venture — in which Discovery will have a majority controlling interest — will bring together Velocity and TEN’s entire automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social and live event portfolio. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. TEN’s print businesses will not be part of the new venture, but the JV will have a commercial agreement for continued cross-promotion between the print magazines and digital properties.

Discovery plans to add Velocity content to TEN’s Motor Trend OnDemand subscription video-on-demand service, marking Discovery’s first direct-to-consumer push in the U.S. The parties will dub the joint venture TEN: A Discovery Communications Company, which will have a combined reach of more than 150 million automotive superfans and car buyers.

News of the automotive JV with TEN comes just three days after Discovery announced an agreement to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive, home of Food Networks, HGTV and others, in a deal valued at $14.6 billion.

The new joint venture “brings together the most trusted media brands in the automotive industry to create a multiplatform business with the reach, talent, and consumer insights to nourish car enthusiasts on all devices,” David Zaslav, Discovery’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Paul Guyardo, Discovery’s chief commercial officer, will serve as CEO of the JV and chairman of the board of directors in addition to his current responsibilities. Reporting to Guyardo will be Scott Dickey, president of TEN, and Bob Scanlon, who will be appointed president of Velocity and TEN Video Content.

“This venture is about giving advertisers the quintessential way to reach auto enthusiasts, prospective car buyers and an affluent male audience that buys a lot more than cars,” Guyardo said.

TEN, which is owned by GoldenTree Asset Management, has an option to sell its stake in the venture to Discovery at “fair market value” in the future.