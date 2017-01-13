AT&T’s DirecTV Now internet-streaming service was hit with an outage that lasted several hours Friday, preventing customers from accessing some live TV channels.

“Earlier this morning, some DirecTV Now customers could not stream some of their live channels,” an AT&T rep said in a statement. “This was resolved and the service is running normally. We thank our customers for their patience.”

AT&T declined to provide details on the cause of the technical issues, or say exactly how long DirecTV Now’s channels were unavailable.

DirecTV Now, which the telco launched Nov. 30, last month had at least two big outages, according to TVPredictions. That came after numerous users reported various problems with the service, including channels failing to load, immediately after the service debuted.