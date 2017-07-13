DirecTV Now to Launch DVR Beta Test, As Part of AT&T’s Unified Video Interface Push

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Directv Now
Courtesy of AT&T

DirecTV Now users are about to get the DVR feature they’ve been waiting for — although they may not be able to get it until later this year.

This summer, AT&T will launch a test of a new video platform, starting with DirecTV Now, that will include a network-based DVR feature. The telco said it will invite only select DirecTV Now customers to participate in the beta test, before launching it more broadly.

AT&T is touting the test as prelude to a bigger deployment of the next-generation video platform that will unify the user interface across all platforms. The telco says it eventually will provide a “consistent look and feel across AT&T consumer video services” throughout the U.S., across satellite, mobile and wired internet connections.

Related

Directv Now

AT&T’s DirecTV Now Is Doubling Local TV Stations Since Launch — But Still No CBS

But it may be several years before the interface lands on DirecTV set-tops. According to the telco, the new video platform will be coming to DirecTV’s satellite service on TV and other AT&T video services “in the coming years.”

This fall, the company plans to begin rolling out the next-gen platform “more widely” to DirecTV Now customers and users of the companion app for the DirecTV’s core satellite service.

AT&T said additional features of the platform, including live TV pausing and parental controls, will be available once it exits beta testing later this year. It promises to add other features — including multiple user profiles, video downloads for offline viewing, Ultra HD 4K, and HDR — in 2018.

“By developing for a single video platform, we’ll deliver new features and platform innovations in a faster, more efficient way,” said David Christopher, chief marketing officer, AT&T Entertainment Group. “And it will be simple and consistent wherever you watch — TV, phone or tablet.”

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad