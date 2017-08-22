Digital Creator Brat Unveils Fall Slate of High School-Set Shows

Newly minted digital company Brat has unveiled its fall slate with recognizable players including Annie LeBlanc, Hayden Summerall, MaeMae Renfrow, Meghan McCarthy, Madeleine Byrne, and Cristian Oliveras, Variety has learned exclusively.

Founded by Rob Fishman — who previously started Niche, a digital marketing company acquired by Twitter — the company is backed by Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Shari Redstone’s Advancit Capital, and the Chernin Group.

For its lineup of fall series, Brat took over a high school near Pasadena, Calif., and filmed a slate of overlapping shows set in the same fictional high school. In the “Attaway High” universe, characters cross over between various productions in order to foster an environment that approximates a typical American high school. The company teamed with talent manager Matt Dugan and digital production house One Push Digital Creative.

“With our fall slate, we’re creating iconic stories and characters for this generation of viewers,” said production chief Asher Levin. “We’re bringing back the honest, irreverent and sexy programming that resonated with young audiences in the ’80s and ’90s.”

The shows include workplace comedy “Attaway Appeal,” set in the school newspaper with Renfrow, from Nickelodeon’s “Hunter Street,” starring. The show also features YouTuber Motoki Maxted and Aidette Cancino. It’s written by Mike Grimm and directed by Chris Campbell.

“Turnt” is a teen soap about romance in the age of Snapchat and stars Byrne, Oliveras (TV’s “Wildnout”), model Elsie Hewitt, and Nate Wyatt. The show is written by Rachel Stern and directed by Will Slocombe (“The Escort”).

“Chicken Girls” is a coming-of-age story starring YouTube collaborators Summerall and LeBlanc. The ensemble story follows a group of dancers known by their pet name, the Chicken Girls. The show is written by Janey Feingold and directed by Ethan Dawes.

“Flunky’s Upset” is a political satire centered on the student government, starring McCarthy with an ensemble cast including Musical.ly performer and trans activist Raegan Beast, and YouTubers Chandler Alexis and Denzel Dion. “Upset” is written by Meg Favreau and directed by Jeff Jenkins.

“Theater Kids” is a behind-the-scenes look at a high school production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” starring Tayler Holder and Kelianne Stankus. It’s written and directed by Jonah Feingold.