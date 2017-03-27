Hulu has released its summer slate, which includes three original documentaries and two original series.

“Difficult People” Season 3 will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 8, and will find Julie (Julie Klausner) and Billy (Billy Eichner) remaining each other’s best friends while still their own worst enemies. John Cho will have a guest arc as Billy’s boyfriend.

The third season of “Casual” will premiere on Tuesday, May 23, and will follow the surprising consequences following Charles’ death and Valerie’s decision to move out, propelling the trio to rebel, explore different jobs, partners, and unfulfilled passions.

“Batman & Bill” premieres Saturday, May 6. The documentary follows Bill Finger, the uncredited co-creator of the iconic superhero Batman. The film is directed and executive produced by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, and features principal subjects Marc Tyler Nobleman and Michael Uslan.

“Becoming Bond” is a documentary-narrative hybrid that tells the true story of George Lazenby, a poor Australian car mechanic who landed the role of James Bond in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969), despite having never acted a day in his life. Then after being offered the next six Bond films and a $1 million signing bonus, he turned it all down. Directed and produced by Josh Greenbaum, the documentary premieres Saturday, May 20.

“Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine” will debut on Saturday, June 3, and will chronicle the rise and fall of the boundary-pushing Big Brother Magazine, whose taboo-breaking stunts and unapologetic crass humor spawned MTV’s Jackass and a generation of skaters. The documentary will feature a variety of original footage and interviews with the magazine’s major players, including Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville, Tony Hawk, and more. The film is directed by Patrick O’Dell.