Judd Apatow to Sony: ‘Shove the Clean Versions of Movies Up Your A–!’

The Directors Guild of America and Judd Apatow have objected to Sony Pictures Home Entertainment “clean version” initiative allowing viewers to screen edited versions of two dozen Sony films.
The studio announced on June 7 that it was making the broadcast TV or airline version of these 24 titles available when a consumer purchases a film in its original form on iTunes, Vudu, and FandangoNOW. The DGA said in a statement Tuesday that Sony is violating the guild’s master contract with the major studios.
“Directors have the right to edit their feature films for every non-theatrical platform, plain and simple,” the DGA said. “Taking a director’s edit for one platform, and then releasing it on another — without giving the director the opportunity to edit — violates our Agreement. Throughout the years, the DGA has achieved hard-fought creative rights gains protecting our members from such practices. As creators of their films, directors often dedicate years of hard work to realize their full vision, and they rightfully have a vested interest in protecting that work. We are committed to vigorously defending against the unauthorized alteration of films.”
Apatow wasn’t as, um, censored on Twitter: “This is absolute bullsh– and @sony and @SonyPictures is gonna get hell for F—— with our movies.Shove the clean versions up your asses!”
For its part, Sony has asserted that the program’s offerings are pre-existing airline or TV versions of films, which were not edited specifically for this program and are not sold separately. The clean versions are available as extra features only when a customer buys the original theatrical version from one of the select digital retailers.
The films include all five versions of “Spider-Man” along with “50 First Dates,” “Battle Of The Year,” “Big Daddy,” “Captain Phillips,” “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon,” “Easy A,” “Elysium,” “Ghostbusters,” “Ghostbusters II,” “Goosebumps,” “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2,” “Hancock,” “Inferno,” “Moneyball,” “Pixels,” “Step Brothers,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” and “White House Down.”
“This is a pilot program, developed in response to specific consumer feedback, that offers viewers the option of watching an airline or TV version of certain movies when they purchase the original version,” said Sony Home Entertainment President Man Jit Singh in statement. “We discussed this program, and the use of these pre-existing versions, with each director or their representatives.”
Seth Rogen, who produced and starred in Sony’s “The Interview” and “Sausage Party,” objected to the initiative following the June 7 announcement with his own profane Tweet: “Holy s— please don’t do this to our movies. Thanks.”
Among other things, how will movies with filth, vulgarity, obscenity edited out hurt the directors, or “directors”? How, really, will it hurt the movies?
Vulgarity, profanity, worldwide, in all languages, has qualities of animalistic vocalizations. All such words are single syllables. They use short vowels rather than long ones, “A” as in “cat”, as opposed to “A” as in “cake”. Evidently, for the thoughtless explosion that profanity, obscenity is intended to be, the time difference between enunciating a long vowel and a short one is too long. And they use consonants to be found in animal utterances. “Growling” sounds like “g”, “k” and “r”; “hissing” sounds, like “h”, “s”, “sh”, “ch”; “spitting” sounds, like “p”, “b”, “t”, “f”, “th”, “f”. “Soft” consonants like “m”, “n”, “w”, “l”, “y” are not present, except accompanied by the more animalistic consonants. And that plays up another aspect of profanity, obscenity, it does not provide any information. It foes not tell you what time it is. It does not communicate. It is not intended to communicate. It is not something someone who wants to convey ideas, sentiments, thoughts would find necessary or even, really, desirable.
If vulgarity does not convey any thoughts, feelings, ideas, how will removing it affect a legitimate movie? It doesn’t add anything deep or sensitive or thoughtful to a production, so how will removing it hurt? Removing it will only affect something if it was nothing but a depraved cesspool from the start. And then all it will do is make it less filthy, since these “directors” and these “writers” don’t seem to have anything of actual value to offer, anyway.
Not sure what all the fuss is about. Films have always been edited for television and airlines. Also, songs/albums are often released with two versions – explicit and clean. This is not a new concept.
