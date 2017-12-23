‘Despicable Me 3’ Top Disc Seller for Second Week

Despite the arrival of two popular new releases, Universal Pictures again topped both national home video sales charts the week ended Dec. 16 with “Despicable Me 3,” the fourth installment in the computer-animated comedy-adventure series produced by Illumination Entertainment.

The film, with a domestic theatrical gross of nearly $265 million, follows the 2015 offshoot “Minions” and is a sequel to 2013’s “Despicable Me 2.” It’s one of three 2017 films to earn more than $1 billion at the box office, worldwide.

Two new releases, 20th Century Fox’s “Kingsmen: The Golden Circle” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season,” bowed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, on NPD VideoScan’s combined DVD/Blu-ray Disc sales chart as well as the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

“Kingsmen” sold 80.6% as many units its first week in stores as “Despicable Me 3” did in its second week of release, NPD research shows, with “Game of Thrones” trailing at 58.2%.

But given the significantly higher list price (about $90 for the Blu-ray Disc, as opposed to just under $35 for each of the two movies) “Games” was No. 1 in consumer spending totals for the week.

Walt Disney’s “Cars 3” finished the week at No. 4 on both sales charts, down from No. 3 the previous week.

Rounding out the top five on the overall disc sales chart was Warner’s 2003 Christmas classic “Elf,” while on the Blu-ray Disc chart the No. 5 seller was Warner’s “Wonder Woman.”

NPD research shows that Blu-ray Disc accounted for 67% of total unit sales of “Kingsmen: The Golden Circle,” compared to 54% for “Game of Thrones.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week ended Dec. 17, Universal Pictures’ “Atomic Blonde” shot up to No. 1 after a month-long holdback at Redbox kiosks.

The prior week’s top rental, Lionsgate’s “American Assassin,” fell to No. 2, while “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” another Lionsgate release, rose a notch to No. 3.

Rounding out the top five on the rental chart were two Universal Pictures releases, “Logan Lucky” at No. 4 and “Kidnap” at No. 5.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 12/16/17:

1. Despicable Me 3

2. Kingsmen: The Golden Circle

3. Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season (new)

4. Cars 3

5. Elf

6. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

7. Polar Express (2004)

8. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9. Wonder Woman

10. American Assassin

11. Spider-Man: Homecoming

12. A Christmas Story (1984)

13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

14. Home Alone (1990)

15. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

16. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

17. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

18. Moana

19. The Emoji Movie

20. Charlie Brown Christmas

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 12/17/17:

1. Atomic Blonde

2. American Assassin

3. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

4. Logan Lucky

5. Kidnap

6. Kingsman: The Secret Service

7. Girls Trip

8. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

9. The Dark Tower

10. The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

