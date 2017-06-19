Demi Lovato Wishes She Didn’t Start Out in Hollywood So Young

Demi Lovato was just 7 years old when she began her career as a child actress on “Barney & Friends,” which she followed by a star-making turn on Disney Channel’s 2008 series “Camp Rock.” But at a conversation at Cannes Lions on Monday afternoon, she admitted that she wished she’d waited longer before auditioning for jobs.

“I wouldn’t start out that young if I could do it over again,” Lovato said. “I don’t regret anything. It was difficult to transition from a child star to transforming into a mainstream artist. It’s something that is very challenging.”

She explained all the pitfalls involved. “You have to find your identity. For so long you’ve been molded into something and now you’re expected to figure out who you are very fast in front of the entire world. It’s definitely has been difficult, but it’s been a learning experience. I am still figuring out who I am every day.”

Lovato made the trek to the annual advertising conference in the South of France for a YouTube presentation moderated by Susan Daniels, the vice president of originals for the video-sharing web site. Lovato is starring in a docuseries for YouTube called “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated,” which will debut later this year.

“I feel like I’m at a turning point in my life,” said Lovato. “I’m turning 25.” The line drew laughter, but it wasn’t meant as a punch line.

“I feel like I’ve lived a lot longer than I actually have,” Lovato said, who allowed cameras to trail her every move for her series.

She said that she’s left her plans for the future more open than they used to be. “If you asked me a year ago, I would have said within the next five years I would be married, starting a family,” Lovato said. “That all changed, which I touch on in my documentary. I don’t know what I want the next five years to look like. I’m still figuring that out. I love music, I want to make music and tour. I want to dive back into acting at some point.”