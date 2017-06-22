Defy Media to Export ‘Every Blank Ever,’ ‘Honest Trailers’ Via Comedy Central International

Co-Editor-in-Chief @awallenstein
Oscar Honest Trailers
Courtesy of YouTube

Defy Media is taking some of its biggest properties and introducing them overseas via Comedy Central International.

Ten episodes of a new international format of series “Every Blank Ever” from Defy’s Smosh brand will be created and distributed. In addition, 25 episodes of ScreenJunkies series “Honest Trailers” will also be distributed via Comedy Central International.

For Defy, creating an international format is a first for the company. “Every Blank Ever” is one of the most watched series on Smosh, delivering over 1 million viewers per episode.

Comedy Central International is always on the hunt for fearless, original content and rising comedic talent who can connect with our audiences in a big way,” said Claire McArdle, vice president, Comedy Central International Multiplatform.

“This partnership marks an exciting expansion for Defy Media, as we continue to grow the global reach of our brands across new platforms and build on the success of two of our most-watched comedic series,” commented Thao Hoang, head of distribution and partnerships. “Smosh and ScreenJunkies have proven loyal audiences for content that is resonating with viewers globally. We’re excited to bring our brand of humor to Comedy Central’s compelling digital platforms.”

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad