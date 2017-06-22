Defy Media to Export ‘Every Blank Ever,’ ‘Honest Trailers’ Via Comedy Central International

Defy Media is taking some of its biggest properties and introducing them overseas via Comedy Central International.

Ten episodes of a new international format of series “Every Blank Ever” from Defy’s Smosh brand will be created and distributed. In addition, 25 episodes of ScreenJunkies series “Honest Trailers” will also be distributed via Comedy Central International.

For Defy, creating an international format is a first for the company. “Every Blank Ever” is one of the most watched series on Smosh, delivering over 1 million viewers per episode.

“Comedy Central International is always on the hunt for fearless, original content and rising comedic talent who can connect with our audiences in a big way,” said Claire McArdle, vice president, Comedy Central International Multiplatform.

“This partnership marks an exciting expansion for Defy Media, as we continue to grow the global reach of our brands across new platforms and build on the success of two of our most-watched comedic series,” commented Thao Hoang, head of distribution and partnerships. “Smosh and ScreenJunkies have proven loyal audiences for content that is resonating with viewers globally. We’re excited to bring our brand of humor to Comedy Central’s compelling digital platforms.”