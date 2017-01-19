The drought of new releases is over, with no fewer than six new DVD and Blu-ray Disc releases debuting among the top 20 on the national home video sales charts for the week that ended Jan. 15.

Lionsgate’s “Deepwater Horizon” and Warner’s “The Accountant” bowed at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

“Deepwater Horizon” is the dramatization of the April 2010 explosion of the offshore drilling rig of the same name, which created the worst oil spill in U.S. history. The film grossed $61.4 million in U.S. theaters and also debuted at No. 1 on Home Media Magazine’s top disc rentals chart.

“The Accountant,” with a domestic box office gross of $86.3 million, is a crime thriller starring Ben Affleck as a forensic accountant who tracks down inside embezzlers for various criminal enterprises.

Warner’s “Suicide Squad” finished third on both charts, while Sony Pictures’ “The Magnificent Seven” came in fourth, ending a three-week run at No. 1 on the overall disc sales chart.

Rounding out the top five was Universal Pictures’ “The Secret Life of Pets.”

Two other new releases debuted in the top 10 on the overall disc sales chart: 20th Century Fox’s “The Birth of a Nation,” a period drama about a slave rebellion leader that earned just shy of $16 million in U.S. theaters, at No. 9, and Universal Pictures’ “Max Steel,” a superhero film panned by critics that made less than $4 million in theaters.

Also new: Universal Pictures’ “Kevin Hart: What Now?,” a concert starring the standup comic, which debuted at No. 11 on the overall disc sales chart, and season five of the hit Showtime TV series “Homeland,” which bowed at No. 12.

“Deepwater Horizon” generated 48% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 49% for “The Accountant,” 45% for “Birth of a Nation,” 46% for “Max Steel,” 41% for “Kevin Hart” and 25% for “Homeland: Season 5.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Deepwater Horizon” was followed at No. 2 by 20th Century Fox’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” which just came off its 28-day Redbox holdback.

“The Secret Life of Pets” came in at No. 3, followed by Universal Pictures’ “Jason Bourne” at No. 4 and “The Magnificent Seven” at No. 5.

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” also new to Redbox a month after its release, rose up to No. 9 on the rental chart.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 1/15/17:

1. Deepwater Horizon (new)

2. The Accountant (new)

3. Suicide Squad

4. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

5. The Secret Life of Pets

6. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

7. Storks

8. Sully

9. The Birth of a Nation (new)

10. Max Steel (new)

11. Kevin Hart: What Now? (new)

12. Homeland: Season 5 (new)

13. Jason Bourne

14. Finding Dory

15. Deadpool

16. Fifty Shades of Grey

17. Blair Witch

18. Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

19. 31

20. Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 1/15/17:

1. Deepwater Horizon (new)

2. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

3. The Secret Life of Pets

4. Jason Bourne

5. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

6. Sully

7. Storks

8. War Dogs

9. Bridget Jones’s Baby

10. Suicide Squad

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.