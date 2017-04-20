Holy [insert expletive here].

David Mamet, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter, and director of such works as “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “American Buffalo,” and “Wag the Dog” will offer his first-ever online writing class through Silicon Valley startup MasterClass.

The class, which will cost $90, will launch later in the spring. In the course, Mamet will teach writing for both the theater and screen, with lessons on how to structure a plot, create compelling characters, write dialogue, and create a compelling scene. Pre-enrollment for Mamet’s class is open now (at this link).

Here’s a serpentine statement from Mamet about his forthcoming MasterClass course: “I hope you will find my presentation diverting; you may even conclude, at some point, that the things I say are both true and useful. More likely, if they divert you, you may, some day, remember my class with affection, and, having had your own career, opine, as will then be your right, that I was good-hearted but misguided.”

The Chicago-born Mamet, well known for his profanity-laced dialogue, started his career with off-Broadway plays such as “The Duck Variations,” “Sexual Perversity in Chicago” and “American Buffalo.” He has gone on to write over 30 plays, more than 15 books, and screenplays for films including “The Verdict,” “Hoffa,” and “Wag the Dog.” In 1987, Mamet made his feature-film directorial debut with “House of Games.” He won the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for “Glengarry Glen Ross” in 1984.

Watch a trailer for Mamet’s MasterClass course: