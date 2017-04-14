Robert Davi, Hayley Marie Norman, Dora Madison, Griffin Freeman, Cole Bernstein, Duane Shepard Sr. and Amin El Gamal have boarded forthcoming anthology thriller “Dark/Web,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The eight-part series deals with the horrors of the tech crazed world. Davi, Norman and Shepard star in a “Transplant” segment written and directed by Mario Miscione (“The Vault”) and centered on a terminally ill man in need of a heart transplant who turns to black market organ sales on the deep web run by an ethically challenged doctor (Davi). The heart saves his life, but the dark side effects that come with it lead to a search for its true owner.

Madison, Freeman, Bernstein, and Gamal star in a segment written and directed by Michael Nardelli, starring Madison as a college freshman and aspiring screenwriter who sleeps with campus golden boy (Freeman), followed by rumors abounding across social media suggesting she’s contracted a horrific STD. As the news goes viral, her symptoms worsen. Gamal plays the owner of a Kafkaesque skid row clinic.

“Dark/Web” was created by Michael and Tim Nardelli through their Felt Films company along with Mario Miscione, who teamed on the horror movie “Circle.” The series will be comprised of eight anthology segments, each dealing with the dangers of our totally connected world, tied together by a serialized narrative.

Previously announced cast members include Nicholas Brendon, Hannah Marks, Michael Nardelli, Gabriel Luna, Zelda Williams, Sibongile Mlambo, Clare Kramer, Molly Hagan, Cassi Thomson, Brandon Scott, and Siobhan Fallon Hogan. The independently financed “Dark/Web” is now in post-production and will be shopped to buyers this summer.

Davis has been in more than 100 movies, including “Die Hard” and “License to Kill”as the villain Franz Sanchez.

Norman starred in “Top Five.” Madison’s credits include “Friday Night Lights” and “Everybody Wants Some.” Freeman stars in “Heathers” and Bernstein appears in “Secrets and Lies. Shepard was part of the cast of “The People vs. OJ Simpson” and El Gamal is in the “Prison Break” sequel.