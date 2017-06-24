Twitter Bans Account of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Hacker The Dark Overlord

The Dark Overlord, a group of hackers best known for leaking the fifth season of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” earlier this year, has been banned from Twitter. The group had its main Twitter account suspended Friday, most likely after leaking addresses and phone numbers of several well-known clients of a Beverly Hills-based health care provider earlier this week.

A backup account of the group seems to remain operational, but hasn’t been updated for some time. Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Dark Overlord has been hacking, and then blackmailing, doctor’s offices and other health care facilities for months. Late last year, it temporarily changed up its tune and instead broke into the network of Larson Studios, a small Hollywood-based audio post-production facility that at the time was working on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” among other titles.

The hackers then proceeded to blackmail Larson Studios, pressuring the company into paying around $50,000 in ransom in order to not release any of the TV shows it had obtained from the company’s internal computer network. A few months after receiving the ransom payment, The Dark Overlord proceeded to leak “Orange Is the New Black” regardless — ostensibly because Larson decided to inform the FBI about the incident.

Variety exclusively published detailed report about the hack, and everything else leading up to the leak, earlier this week.