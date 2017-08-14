White-Supremacist Site Daily Stormer Booted by Hosting Provider

Neo-Nazi hate website the Daily Stormer has been cut off by its domain-name hosting provider after it posted a vile defamation of Heather Heyer, the woman killed Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., after a white supremacist rally.

GoDaddy, the service provider that had hosted the domain name for the Daily Stormer, said in Twitter posts Sunday night that the site violated the terms of service and that its service is being terminated.

“We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service,” GoDaddy said.

The website’s post about Heyer carried the headline “Heather Heyer: Woman Killed in Road Rage Incident was a Fat, Childless 32-Year-Old Slut.”

The Daily Stormer, which calls itself “The World’s Most Genocidal Republican Website,” endorsed Donald Trump’s candidacy for president in 2015. The site posted a story titled “Heil Donald Trump – The Ultimate Savior” after Trump proposed a total ban on Muslim immigration.

Pictured above: A demonstrator holds up a picture of Heather Heyer during a demonstration in L.A. on Sunday, Aug. 13, against racism and in support of the victims of the violence in Charlottesville, Va.