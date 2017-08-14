White-Supremacist Site Daily Stormer Booted by Hosting Provider

Neo-Nazi hate website the Daily Stormer has been cut off by its domain-name hosting provider after it posted a vile defamation of Heather Heyer, the woman murdered Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., at a white-supremacist rally.

GoDaddy, the service provider that had hosted the domain name for the Daily Stormer since the site was launched four years ago, said in Twitter posts Sunday night that the site violated the terms of service and that its service is being terminated.

“We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service,” GoDaddy said.

The website’s post about Heyer carried the headline “Heather Heyer: Woman Killed in Road Rage Incident was a Fat, Childless 32-Year-Old Slut.” The Daily Stormer was one of the organizers of the “Unite the Right” white-nationalist assemblage in Charlottesville.

Heyer died after she was struck by a car driven by white nationalist James Alex Fields Jr., who was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder and other criminal counts. At least 19 other people who were protesting the white nationalist rally were injured by Fields’ vehicle after it plowed into the marchers, according to press reports.

The Daily Stormer, which calls itself “The World’s Most Genocidal Republican Website,” endorsed Donald Trump’s candidacy for president in 2015. The site posted a story titled “Heil Donald Trump – The Ultimate Savior” after Trump proposed a total ban on Muslim immigration.

Following Trump’s statement about the violence in Charlottesville in which he said “we condemn… this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence that’s on many sides,” the Daily Stormer wrote: “[Trump] refused to answer a question about White Nationalists supporting him. No condemnation at all. When asked to condemn, he just walked out of the room. Really, really good. God bless him.”

Pictured above: A demonstrator holds up a picture of Heather Heyer in L.A. on Sunday, Aug. 13, during a demonstration against racism and in support of the victims of the violence in Charlottesville, Va.