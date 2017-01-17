Condé Nast Entertainment has hired Croi McNamara, who most recently was head of video for Upworthy Media, as senior VP of programming for digital video.

In the role, McNamara will oversee the creative development of the company’s digital video in collaboration with the editorial staff of Condé Nast brands. She will be based in New York, reporting directly to Condé Nast Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff and working as a peer with Bruce Perlmutter, who recently joined as senior VP of production.

“Croi has deep experience in developing both digital and linear content in new formats for today’s distribution platforms,” Ostroff said in a statement. “Croi’s creative expertise will help us innovate our video storytelling as we take our network to the next level.”

McNamara and Perlmutter together fill roles that had been served by Michael Klein, who left last March as Condé Nast Entertainment’s executive VP of programming and content strategy for digital to join MTV (before he exited the cabler in October after six months).

Prior to Upworthy, McNamara served as the global head of design and media for Thomson Reuters IP&S and before that was a director and executive producer for Discovery Communications’ digital studio. McNamara began her career as a producer, writer and line producer, working for National Geographic, Discovery, RTE, NHK and Food Network, among others. She received a bachelor’s degree from Temple University and will reside in New York.

CNÉ produces more than 5,000 pieces of original digital content per year. In December 2016, the group’s digital video accumulated 318 million views, up 37% year over year, according to comScore.