Craig Greiwe Named Head of Rogers & Cowan Digital

PR powerhouse Rogers & Cowan has named Craig Greiwe head of its R&C Digital Group, an “end-to-end digital marketing division that complements Rogers & Cowan’s traditional PR work,” states a release announcing the appointment.

In addition, the company announced the creation of R&C Studios, an in-house creative concern that will execute digital content for Rogers & Cowan’s diverse client roster (DreamWorks Animation Television, The Weinstein Company, McDonald’s SoCal, Smith Global Media, and Keratin Complex, among them). Lauren Jones will oversee R&C Studios, in collaboration with Rogers & Cowan VP Marketing Holly Beverly, while Nicole Wool and Courtney Allen will oversee day-to-day account and client management.

Said Rogers & Cowan CEO Mark Owens: “Our digital marketing expansion comes from our continuing effort to build a comprehensive and industry-leading solution for clients that leverages the growing influence of direct social media and content on today’s consumer. We are excited to name Craig head of the digital team, and bring these industry leading and talented individuals together into the Rogers & Cowan family.”

“In my previous studio and consulting roles, I often worked with Rogers & Cowan and I’m honored to be joining such a prestigious organization,” added Greiwe. “At a time of vast change in our industry, I’m excited about where the leadership is taking the historic agency, and know that our team will enhance that experience and bring value to our clients.”