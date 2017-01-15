On Sunday, one of football’s most interesting rivalries will continue as the Green Bay Packers go for payback against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.

It could most certainly be a game to remember: with the NFC’s No. 1 seed facing off against the NFC North winners, football fans will no doubt want to tune in. If you can’t make it to a TV to watch all the action, don’t worry. There are several options to watch the game online or on mobile.

If you have a cable login, the game can be easily live streamed for free on mobile, computer, or a tablet through the Fox Sports Go app. The app can be downloaded via the Google Play Store, the iTunes store, and the Windows store. The Verizon NFL Mobile app is another option to watch on a cell phone or computer.

There’s also the NFL Game Pass, which is available for a free seven-day trial, if you don’t want to pay for a subscription. However, the game will not air live here, but be available after midnight.

For those who are near a TV, the game will be airing live from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Fox, starting at 1:40 p.m. PT/4:40 p.m. ET.