‘Covfefe’: Hollywood Reacts to President Trump’s Viral Typo

And just like that, a new word is born: “Covfefe.”
It happened around midnight on the East Coast when President Donald Trump tweeted “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet was left up until around 6 a.m. ET when Trump deleted the tweet and followed up by writing “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”
But by the time he had deleted the original tweet, covfefe had already been mocked, meme-d and gone viral. Trump’s twitter account is a popular subject of conversation as is. Add a made up word to the mix? Let’s just say, the internet saw an opportunity and seized it.
Here are some of the ways that Hollywood responded to Trump’s viral typo:
Jimmy Kimmel had a moment of reckoning with his comedy career: “what makes me saddest is that I know I’ll never write anything funnier than #covfefe”
Billy Eichner, in all caps, wrote, “PLEASE DO NOT NORMALIZE COVFEFE.”
Eichner also hearkened back to the wise words of Michelle Obama: “When they go low, we covfefe.”
“If u think you’re above covfefe you’re part of the probfefe,” scolded comedian Kate Berlant.
James Corden wrote, “I’m gonna try and go back to sleep now. Everyone stay #covfefe”
J.K. Rowling shared a life lesson: “You’re all laughing, but perhaps the real Twitter is the covfefe we make along the way.”
Rachel Dratch wrote some slam poetry: “It’s 5:50 am & his tweet is gone. The sun rises & we all walk home in our party clothes. Was it all just a dream? The wind whispered…covfefe”
Sen. Al Franken cleared things up during an appearance on CNN. “A #covfefe is a yiddish term for ‘I gotta go to bed now’”
Sooooooooo,
what