Is there comedy to be culled from the fight against global terrorism? Complex Networks has ordered scripted half-hour comedy “Liberty Crossing,” set at the U.S. government’s National Counterterrorism Center, which is slated to premiere later in 2017 on Verizon’s Go90 free, ad-supported video service.

The eight-episode series will be produced by Kiliaen Van Rensselaer’s Insurrection Media in association with MXN Entertainment. “Liberty Crossing” is created and executive produced by Daniel Radosh (senior writer on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”) and Michael Harrison. Also executive producing are Mason Novick (“Juno,” “500 Days of Summer,” “Young Adult”), Michelle Knudsen (“Bad Words,” “Hidden”), Deborah Henderson (“Snow in August,” “The Two of Us”), while Justin Killion and Cory Stern will executive produce for Complex Networks.

“Liberty Crossing” is about a hapless young intelligence analyst at the National Counterterrorism Center who must untangle a terror plot while navigating the office’s petty backstabbing and bureaucracy — while also tolerating his meddling family. Production is slated to begin in May; casting for the show has not been announced. The series’ name comes from the McLean, Va., facility that houses the NCTC.

“We’re excited to be working on this project because of the smartness and sophistication of the scripts,” Novick said in a statement. “Daniel and Mike have crafted a show that feels both current and politically relevant.”

The series joins Complex Networks’ expanding lineup of original series. Those include “QB1: Beyond the Lights” from Peter Berg’s Film45; “Thanksgiving,” created by Dan Powell and Bethany Hall and starring Chris Elliott and Amy Sedaris; “Embeds,” from Megyn Kelly and Michael DeLuca; “Top Grier,” starring social-media phenom Hayes Grier; and “Drive Share” created by and starring Paul Scheer and Rob Huebell.

L.A.-based Insurrection Media was formed in 2015 by CEO Van Rensselaer, previously head of Fox Broadcasting’s original digital programming. “It’s an honor to be supporting such a gifted creative team on this clever show,” he said. “Thanks to Complex Networks, this hysterical series will have a chance to surprise and delight audiences later this year.”

Complex Networks is a joint venture of Verizon and Hearst, formed through the acquisition of Complex Media last year. The company recently launched two digital networks, Rated Red and Seriously.tv, to distribute original programming on Go90, and operates brands including Complex.com and Collider aimed at millennial male audiences.