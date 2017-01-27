Major internet providers are ending a four-year-old system in which consumers received “copyright alerts” when they viewed peer-to-peer pirated content.

The ISPs, studios, and record labels did not extend a pact that implemented the voluntary program, viewed as a way to fight piracy without the need for congressional legislation.

The Center for Copyright Information, which administered the program, issued a statement saying that “after four years of extensive consumer education and engagement, the Copyright Alert System will conclude its work.”

“The program demonstrated that real progress is possible when content creators, Internet innovators, and consumer advocates come together in a collaborative and consensus-driven process,” the statement said. “CAS succeeded in educating many people about the availability of legal content, as well as about issues associated with online infringement. We want to thank everyone who put in the hard work to develop this program and make it a success, including past and present members of our Advisory Board. While this particular program is ending, the parties remain committed to voluntary and cooperative efforts to address these issues.”

Years in the making, the copyright alerts were viewed by Hollywood studios and record labels as a major initiative to curb copyright infringement from peer-to-peer services. The system is the result of a voluntary agreement with Internet providers, including Comcast and AT&T, that was first announced in July of 2010.

Under the system, consumers were given warnings intended to educate them that the content they are viewing is pirated. It’s based on the notion that many consumers are unaware that they are accessing infringing material, and would stop once they are informed. But repeated users of infringing material would then start to get more onerous notices, with one of the possibilities that providers can slow their service down. The system does not include shutting off service as a punishment.

An MPAA official said that the copyright alert system did demonstrate that a “significant number” of users stopped accessing the pirated content, but said that “a persistent group of hard-core, repeat infringers are unlikely to change their behavior.”

“These repeat infringers are the ones who drive ongoing and problematic P2P piracy,” said Steven Fabrizio, executive vice president and global general counsel at the MPAA. “In fact, an estimated 981 million movies and TV shows were downloaded in the U.S. last year using P2P. ”

He said that the copyright alert system “was simply not set up to deal with the hard-core repeat infringer problem. Ultimately, these persistent infringers must be addressed by ISPs under their ‘repeat infringer’ policies as provided in the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.”