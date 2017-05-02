Conde Nast Lineup of 100-Plus Shows for 2017 Includes Docu-Series From Morgan Spurlock, Rod Blackhurst

Conde Nast announced the production of two new documentary series from directors Morgan Spurlock (“Supersize Me,” “Inside Man”) and Rod Blackhurst (“Amanda Knox”), as part of the company’s slate of 2017-18 programming comprising more than 100 original series.

All told, the Conde Nast Entertainment lineup for 2017-18 comprises 65 series renewals plus more than 40 new series. At its fifth annual Digital Content NewFronts presentation at Cipriani 25 Broadway in downtown New York City, execs cited data showing that its highest-viewed series outperformed dozens of primetime TV series in the 18-49 demographic.

“Conde Nast was one of the first companies to invest in premium digital video at real scale, and as we’ve built our next gen network, we’ve gained deep insight into millennial and Gen Z audiences,” said Dawn Ostroff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment. “As mobile has become the new primetime among younger audiences, our digital video network now outperforms some traditional television networks.”

The company also announced a new incubator program with Jaunt, the virtual-reality technology company, for Jaunt’s Cinematic Virtual Reality Lab at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. As the lab enters its second year, Jaunt and CNÉ’s experts will mentor students on production, distribution and marketing of VR projects, and select projects will have the potential for wider distribution.

The company noted that it was nominated for an Oscar this year for documentary “Joe’s Violin,” produced and directed by Kahane Cooperman and produced by Raphaela Neihausen, about the friendship between 91-year-old Holocaust survivor Joe Feingold and 12-year-old Bronx school girl Brianna Perez.

NEW DOCUMENTARY SERIES:

Generation US

Directed by Morgan Spurlock, “Generation US” takes viewers across the country, highlighting individuals of the same demographics and circumstances in different geographic regions. The series will ultimately examine the issues and experiences that divide yet unite us.

Through the Fire

Directed by Rod Blackhurst, “Through the Fire” will take a closer look at the legacies of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots, who perished during the unprecedented 2013 wildfire in Yarnell, Arizona. The event is also the subject of a film, produced by Condé Nast Entertainment and based on an article in GQ, which will be released by Sony in October.

NEW DIGITAL SERIES:

Pop Feminist/Teen Vogue

Pop Feminist is your entertainment news breakdown with a Teen Vogue twist. In each episode, Teen Vogue entertainment editor Sandra Song breaks down the latest happenings in pop culture through an intersectional feminist lens.

Back to Back Chef/Bon Appétit

In just 15 minutes, a celebrity chef challenges an everyday home cook to create one of their signature dishes – with one catch, they can’t look at each other – only able to take verbal clues literally facing back to back.

Broken/The Scene

Infidelity is a topic that many couples deal with but rarely talk about openly. The Scene’s original series, Broken, brings former and current couples together with the hope of finding closure. The couples confront each other openly and honestly about infidelity, resulting in an emotional and cathartic conversation. The pilot episode, which aired in February, spurred an internationally-recognized hashtag, #hurtbae, and has been viewed more than 55 million times.

Actually Me/GQ

A celebrity goes undercover on the internet and responds to comments on Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, Quora, and YouTube

…In 2 Minutes/Glamour

…In 2 Minutes is a scripted, live-action series that breaks down the signs and symptoms of our biological processes and the science behind them. In the first episode, Your Period in 2 Minutes, an actress portrays all of the relatable physiological changes that a woman experiences during her monthly cycle. The franchise has nearly limitless potential, featuring popular, searchable and shareable topics.

Tech Support/Wired

Celebrities use the power of Twitter, answering real-time questions on often surprising areas of expertise.

SERIES RENEWALS:

73 Questions/Vogue

Take a peek inside some of your favorite stars’ lives through the innovative interview series, 73 Questions. Shot in one take at celebs’ homes or on set, each episode gives viewers access to a delightful and intimate look into who these celebrities are and how they live their lives as only Vogue can. With its A-list interview subjects, this series has a track record of delivering an avalanche of press and buzz around each episode’s debut. The series has recorded 126.4M global total views with 5.1M average global total views per video.

Beauty Trend Evolutions/Allure

What was the 1920s trend equivalent of the Kardashians’ boxer braids? Have lipstick looks gotten bolder over the years? Find out in these beautiful videos that take Allure viewers through the evolution of a certain beauty trend over a roughly 100-year period. Each video covers one beauty trend exquisitely executed on a real life model. These videos transport viewers to each era through beauty products such as bangs, brows, blush and lipstick that defined each decade.

24 Hours Working Straight at…/Bon Appétit

What does it take to run a restaurant that never closes? Bon Appétit spends 24 hours

Behind-the-scenes of an iconic dining establishment, giving viewers an insider’s look at what goes into the preparation of delicious food. Deputy editor Andrew Knowlton works alongside the staff, preparing dishes, bussing tables—whatever it takes to keep customers coming back for seconds. This James Beard Award-winning franchise represents the very best of Bon Appétit.

Perfect Match/Glamour

Is there such a thing as “the one”? Does what we want on paper really align with what we want in real life? This Glamour series asks one woman per episode to answer 35 specific questions about her ideal mate. Unbeknownst to her, our team has already used her preferences to find someone who matches all of her criteria. We surprise her with a blind date that very same day and document what really happens when she meets her Perfect Match.

Secret Talent Theater/Vanity Fair

The Hollywood Issue, photographed by Annie Leibovitz, is one of the most sought after editions of Vanity Fair. On the day of the shoot, Hollywood’s most talented actresses come together to be photographed because of their on-screen achievements. Behind-the-scenes, the A-listers show off their hidden talents inside our Secret Talent Theater. In each episode, an actress steps into our glamorous set reminiscent of a classic Hollywood period jewel box theater and stages their own delightful performance. This successful series has featured Jennifer Lawrence showing off her mime skills, Cate Blanchett doing the splits, and Emma Stone teaching us how to use a pogo stick.

Autocomplete/Wired

Is Jennifer Lawrence quitting Hollywood? Is Ice Cube a nice guy? Does Ryan Reynolds know martial arts? Does Gerard Butler still surf? The internet searches for answers and WIRED goes right to the source, when celebrities answer the most Googled questions about themselves.

In addition to the new programming, Condé Nast unveiled three new advertising products: Video IQ, an interactive ad unit that brings together video and quizzes; Video2, developed with partner Celtra, which provides vertical video ads with swiping features; and ShopIt, created in partnership with Clicktivated, which lets users buying directly from a video.