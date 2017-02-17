Anthony Galloway is leaving Vice Media to join Condé Nast Entertainment as executive producer of programming for digital video.

Galloway starts at CNE on March 6, reporting to senior VP of programming Croi McNamara, the former head of video at Upworthy who just joined the company herself last month. In this role, Galloway will create, develop and manage digital video content inspired by the company’s iconic brands.

As an executive producer at Brooklyn-based Vice, he oversaw development of video content across multiple platforms and launched series focused spanning music, sports, food, fashion and technology. Prior to Vice, Galloway was a supervising producer at NBC News, where he oversaw production of original digital, short-form and magazine content for “Today,” “NBC Nightly News,” “Dateline” and NBCNews.com.

Galloway began his career in production at Fox Television Stations in L.A. before joining NBC. In 2010, he was part of the team that won a News and Documentary Emmy Award for breaking news coverage on a regular newscast for the “NBC Nightly News” report on the US Airways emergency landing on New York’s Hudson River.

“Anthony is an Emmy-winning producer with extensive experience creating engaging content for all platforms,” McNamara said in a statement. “His creative vision and deep understanding of how to program to next generation audiences will be invaluable to CNÉ as we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of our storytelling.”

CNÉ produces more than 5,000 individual pieces of original digital content per year. In December 2016, according to comScore, the publisher notched 318 million views, up 37% year-over-year. (Disclosure: Variety is a partner for CNE’s The Scene digital video service.)