Complex Networks, the digital-media company owned by Verizon and Hearst that functions as a kind of in-house studio for the telco’s Go90, is boosting its youth-targeted programming slate with 11 new original productions and also announced the renewal of Peter Berg’s “QB1: Beyond the Lights” docu-series for two additional seasons.

Complex, which Verizon and Hearst acquired last year, claims it had more than 2 billion video views in the first quarter of 2017 across multiple platforms, including Verizon’s Go90 mobile video service.

Season 1 of “QB1” from Berg’s Film 45, inspired by his “Friday Night Lights” TV series, premiered on Go90 in February. The first season followed three top high-school quarterbacks during their senior years. Seasons two and three will follow new teen football players as they prepare to enter college, with the second season slated to begin shooting this summer.

“It’s incredible to be able to share in the journey of these elite athletes as they stand on the precipice of their careers and take those final steps of high school to begin the next phase of realizing their dreams,” Berg said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to sharing the stories of the next generation of athletes in the coming seasons.” The series is executive produced by Berg, Matt Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, and Steve Clarkson with Peter Richardson as co-executive producer for Film 45; and Justin Killion and Melanie Moreau for Complex Networks.

Other series distributed on Go90 from Complex Networks include: “Thanksgiving,” created by Dan Powell and Bethany Hall and starring Chris Elliott and Amy Sedaris; political comedy “Embeds,” from Megyn Kelly and Michael De Luca; “Top Grier” starring digital star Hayes Grier; “Drive Share,” created by and starring Paul Scheer and Rob Huebell; and “#Preached” from Think Factory Media.

The new productions from Complex Networks will be distributed on four of its channels: Complex (urban hipsters), Rated Red (heartland millennials), First We Feast (food), and Sole Collector (sneakers). The company announced them Thursday in NYC at a presentation for marketers: