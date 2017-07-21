Complex Networks Sets Five ‘Red State’ Shows for Verizon’s Go90 Premiering This Summer

Verizon’s Go90 keeps spending on more content, with five new shows from Complex Networks’ Rated Red channel — aimed at millennials in the U.S. heartland’s “red states” — set to hit the free, ad-supported service in the next few weeks.

The new shows include the unscripted “For the Win” featuring frisbee trick-shot digital star Brodie Smith (pictured above) on a road trip trying out unconventional sports; “Gnarkatz,” which follows Bo Mitchell (“Eastbound and Down”) and the antics of his real-life skateboarding crew; and “Boonies,” a scripted teen murder mystery starring Calum Worthy (“Austin & Ally”) and social-media personalities including Amymarie Gaertner and Lauren Elizabeth.

The new shows join other shows set to roll out in Q3 on Go90 from Complex Networks, including “Road to Race Day” from Peter Berg’s Film 45, a NASCAR documentary series directed by Cynthia Hill that debuted July 19.

“Our partnership with Complex Networks’ Rated Red and their series like ‘QB1’ and ‘Road to Race Day’ appeal directly to our viewers’ interests,” said Ivana Kirkbride, Go90’s chief content officer.

Complex Networks is jointly owned in a 50-50 partnership by Verizon and Hearst, which acquired Complex last year. The youth culture media company develops and distributes long-form premium programming and short-form YouTube series. The New York-based company says it channels collectively garnered nearly 2 billion video views in the first quarter of 2017.

The new series from Complex Networks’ Rated Red launching on Go90 are:

“For the Win” (July 21 premiere; 24 episodes, 9 minutes each): Brodie Smith embarks on a massive road trip, exploring unusual destinations and trying out the coolest and most unconventional sports the U.S. has to offer – from Quidditch to flaming tetherball to archery tag. Executive produced by Nick Shore and Cassidy Lunnen for Astronauts Wanted; Brodie Smith; and Justin Killion for Complex Networks. Showrunners are James Greco and Jeffrey Schmidt.

(July 21 premiere; 24 episodes, 9 minutes each): Brodie Smith embarks on a massive road trip, exploring unusual destinations and trying out the coolest and most unconventional sports the U.S. has to offer – from Quidditch to flaming tetherball to archery tag. Executive produced by Nick Shore and Cassidy Lunnen for Astronauts Wanted; Brodie Smith; and Justin Killion for Complex Networks. Showrunners are James Greco and Jeffrey Schmidt. “Boonies” (July 31 premiere, 12 episodes, 10 minutes each): Scripted drama set in Boone, Texas, in which five disparate high-school seniors – once childhood best friends – are united by a dead classmate’s cryptic video that leads them on a twisted treasure hunt inside the haunted halls of Boone High School. Stars Amymarie Gaertner (“Dance Camp”), Andi Matichak (“Underground”), Calum Worthy (“Austin & Ally”), Cody Ko (“Thoughts”), Kyle Jones (“Masters of Sex”), and Lauren Elizabeth, with supporting roles from Cameron Neckers, Chris Galya (“Jesse”), Gigi Zumbado (“Pitch Perfect 2”), and Wyntergrace Williams. Written and directed by Brad T. Gottfred; executive produced by Jason Berger and Amy Laslett for Kids at Play and Justin Killion for Complex Networks.

(July 31 premiere, 12 episodes, 10 minutes each): Scripted drama set in Boone, Texas, in which five disparate high-school seniors – once childhood best friends – are united by a dead classmate’s cryptic video that leads them on a twisted treasure hunt inside the haunted halls of Boone High School. Stars Amymarie Gaertner (“Dance Camp”), Andi Matichak (“Underground”), Calum Worthy (“Austin & Ally”), Cody Ko (“Thoughts”), Kyle Jones (“Masters of Sex”), and Lauren Elizabeth, with supporting roles from Cameron Neckers, Chris Galya (“Jesse”), Gigi Zumbado (“Pitch Perfect 2”), and Wyntergrace Williams. Written and directed by Brad T. Gottfred; executive produced by Jason Berger and Amy Laslett for Kids at Play and Justin Killion for Complex Networks. “American Down Low” (Aug. 3 premiere, 40 episodes, 9 minutes each): Unscripted series about secret events and subcultures in America, including a competitive ice-racing league on the frozen lakes of Wisconsin, mixed-martial arts fighters who train on a farm in North Carolina, and a crew of 20 outlaw skateboarders in Texas. Executive produced by Rob Shaftel and co-executive produced by Jack Cole and Daryl Doeschner for Hit + Run, and Justin Killion and Melanie Moreau for Complex Networks.

(Aug. 3 premiere, 40 episodes, 9 minutes each): Unscripted series about secret events and subcultures in America, including a competitive ice-racing league on the frozen lakes of Wisconsin, mixed-martial arts fighters who train on a farm in North Carolina, and a crew of 20 outlaw skateboarders in Texas. Executive produced by Rob Shaftel and co-executive produced by Jack Cole and Daryl Doeschner for Hit + Run, and Justin Killion and Melanie Moreau for Complex Networks. “Gnarkatz” (Aug. 8 premiere, 24 episodes, 7-9 minutes each): Actor-entrepreneur-skater Bo Mitchell (“Eastbound & Down”) and his crew (aka the Gnarkatz and B-Team) engage in dangerous or disgusting deeds, attempting outrageous skating tricks or pushing the boundaries of good taste and common sense. Executive produced by Brian Graden, Dave Mace and Ryan Crow of Graden Media and Justin Killion and Melanie Moreau for Complex Networks.

(Aug. 8 premiere, 24 episodes, 7-9 minutes each): Actor-entrepreneur-skater Bo Mitchell (“Eastbound & Down”) and his crew (aka the Gnarkatz and B-Team) engage in dangerous or disgusting deeds, attempting outrageous skating tricks or pushing the boundaries of good taste and common sense. Executive produced by Brian Graden, Dave Mace and Ryan Crow of Graden Media and Justin Killion and Melanie Moreau for Complex Networks. “Breaking Bass” (Aug. 15 premiere, 16 episodes, 11 minutes each): Two young fishermen explore lake towns around the country on a quest for the biggest bass they can find. Executive produced by Lauren Lexton and Joe Correll for Authentic Entertainment and Justin Killion and Rod Grable for Complex Networks.

According to Complex, Rated Red has over 1.5 million social media followers and 321 million cross-platform content impressions. Rated Red distributes premium series via Go90 and is launching short-form programming like “Combo Nation,” “Red Hot Building,” and “Unsigned” on its YouTube and social channels.