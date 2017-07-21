These Are the Latest VR Experiences Coming Out of Comic-Con (Watch)

Ever wanted to fight like Deadpool, escape the Demogorgon like the kids from “Stranger Things,” or take a peek at Los Angeles’ future, as portrayed in “Blade Runner 2049?”

The audience at San Diego’s Comic-Con has been able to do all of that and more, thanks to a number of virtual reality experiences shown at the event. And soon, you might be able to do the same at home, provided you own the right VR headset. In the meantime, check out some of the trailers for Comic-Con’s VR crown jewels below.

Blade Runner 2049: Replicant Pursuit

Facebook’s Oculus and Alcon Interactive have teamed up for a total of three VR experiences to prepare for and accompany the launch of “Blade Runner 2049” in October. The first one, dubbed “Blade Runner 2049: Replicant Pursuit,” premiered at Comic-Con, and was also released for Gear VR on Friday.

Stranger Things VR Experience

The “Stranger Things VR Experience” technically didn’t premiere at Comic-Con this year — Netflix actually released a 360-degree video for the show last summer already. But the video service used the event to publicly show a Vive-optimized version for the first time. There’s no word yet on if and when this version might get released for Vive owners to try at home.

Marvel Powers United VR

Marvel first announced “Marvel Powers United VR” as a multiplayer VR game at D23 last weekend, but gave Comic-Con visitors a chance to actually play parts of the game. And the studio kept one surprise from its original announcement, only to reveal it at Comic-Con: one of the superheroes that you’ll be able to play as is Deadpool. “Marvel Powers United VR” will be available on Oculus Rift in 2018.