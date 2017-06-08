ComeyDay: Late-Night Hosts React to James Comey Senate Testimony

In what is sure to be a pre-cursor to tonight’s barrage of James Comey monologues, late-night hosts took to Twitter to live-tweet the hearing that was trending on social media as #ComeyDay.

Andy Cohen and Trevor Noah were among the late-night hosts who live-tweeted the three-hour hearing of the former FBI director who appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee, following him being fired by President Trump last month. The official Twitter accounts for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” also took part in the action.

Seth Meyers’ show suggested a drinking game (“drink every time you realize how depressing it is that you got excited to watch a Senate hearing”), while Bee poked fun at the infamous Trump tapes and those “golden shower” memos. Many of the late-night comedians tweeted in confusion, wondering where Trump — the president of live-tweeting — was during the hearing.

Perhaps, he was still pondering the meaning of covfefe?

Take a look at some of the live-tweets from the late-night community:

On the bright side, by the time this hearing is done, Trump’s term will almost be over. #ComeyDay — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017

Comey: I can't discuss that in an open setting.

Us: pic.twitter.com/zvPqZ2R6Na — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 8, 2017

COMEY: "Lordy, I hope there are tapes."

VP PENCE: "Watch your language, please."#ComeyHearings — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017

Fun fact: the people behind Comey on their laptops are watching the hearing online. #ComeyDay — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017

Comey just got to the part Aaron Sorkin wrote. #ComeyHearings — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017

James Comey walking into the closed-door session like pic.twitter.com/VxwBvorI3N — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 8, 2017

Let’s hear it for the real heroes of the day: the aides currently restraining the President from tweeting. #ComeyDay — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017

Let me just host the freaking reunion show so we can GET ON WITH IT!!! #ComeyHearings — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 8, 2017

Important Question: What would you give for Comey to say he brought the pee tape in and roll it? #ComeyHearings #ComeyDay — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017

James Comey is the worst thing to happen to Donald Trump since the doctor said, "it's an Eric!" #ComeyDay — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017

McCain! I been waiting for him — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 8, 2017

Everyone listening to Mcain: pic.twitter.com/QR4RnU2u1C — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) June 8, 2017

Trying to follow John McCain like…#PresidentComey pic.twitter.com/CciA2L5fRm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 8, 2017

America after McCain pic.twitter.com/hp88ihsMsb — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 8, 2017

We have a feeling Comey’s actual hair color is classified. #ComeyDay — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017

"Odor of Presidential Abuse" is the best Axe Body Spray scent. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017