ComeyDay: Late-Night Hosts React to James Comey Senate Testimony

In what is sure to be a pre-cursor to tonight’s barrage of James Comey monologues, late-night hosts took to Twitter to live-tweet the hearing that was trending on social media as #ComeyDay.
Andy Cohen and Trevor Noah were among the late-night hosts who live-tweeted the three-hour hearing of the former FBI director who appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee, following him being fired by President Trump last month. The official Twitter accounts for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” also took part in the action.
Seth Meyers’ show suggested a drinking game (“drink every time you realize how depressing it is that you got excited to watch a Senate hearing”), while Bee poked fun at the infamous Trump tapes and those “golden shower” memos. Many of the late-night comedians tweeted in confusion, wondering where Trump — the president of live-tweeting — was during the hearing.
Perhaps, he was still pondering the meaning of covfefe?
Take a look at some of the live-tweets from the late-night community:
“COMEY: ‘Lordy, I hope there are tapes.’
VP PENCE: ‘Watch your language, please,'” the “Full Frontal” account tweeted.
“Let’s hear it for the real heroes of the day: the aides currently restraining the President from tweeting,” the “Late Night” account wrote.