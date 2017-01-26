Comedy Dynamics has tapped Sarah Craig, who formerly managed content partner relations at Hulu, as head of content acquisition for the indie stand-up comedy production and distribution company.

In her new role as chief acquisitions officer, Craig will be in charge of overseeing acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand the premium content offerings at Nacelle, the parent company of Comedy Dynamics brand. She will be based in L.A., reporting directly to Nacelle CEO Brian Volk-Weiss.

“Comedy Dynamics’ robust track record has established the company as a key player in comedy programming,” Craig said in a statement. “I am elated to be joining such a tenacious team.” Added Volk-Weiss: “I told Sarah on day one: ‘Welcome to the party, pal.’”

Craig spent three years at Hulu, where she managed partner relationships and content strategy for multiple verticals, including stand-up comedy. Most recently, she was a digital project manager for grocery chain Kroger. Craig also previously worked in Shine America’s digital division as an assistant.

Last fall, Comedy Dynamics hired another Hulu alum: Griffin Gmelich, senior VP of business development and distribution, who previously headed sales and biz dev at Gravitas Ventures after three years at Hulu, where he headed film acquisitions.

Comedy Dynamics productions include History’s “Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson,” Seeso scripted comedy “There’s… Johnny,” Animal Planet’s “Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson,” MTV2’s “Wild ‘N On Tour,” Hulu’s “Coming To The Stage” and MTV’s “Spooning With… Zac Efron.” The company has worked with comedic talent including Kevin Hart, Louis C.K., Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan and Katt Williams.