Comcast is releasing a beta version of the Xfinity TV app for Roku devices and TV sets — providing an alternate way for subscribers to access programming without having to lease a cable set-top.

The U.S.’s No. 1 cable operator said it plans to officially launch the Xfinity TV app on Roku later this year, and is soliciting feedback from customers during the beta-test period. The Roku app can be used only in a Comcast subscriber’s home, over a broadband connection from the cable company.

On Roku players and TVs, the Xfinity TV app will provide access to live and on-demand programming, including local broadcast and public, educational and governmental channels. Xfinity users also can watch their cloud-based DVR recordings on Roku devices in the home.

Comcast wants a presence on Roku to better compete for consumers’ watch-time alongside numerous other streaming-video options on the platform like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Coincidentally, the move comes as FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has dropped the agency’s proposal to “unlock” set-top competition from vote consideration — a plan that was designed to force pay-TV operators to do exactly what Comcast is doing with Roku.

Comcast Xfinity customers can access the Xfinity TV beta app from the Roku Channel Store. Initially, the app will be available on Roku TV models and all Roku players released in the last few years, including the Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Streaming Stick (model 3600), Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Ultra, Roku 4 (model 4400), Roku 3 (model 4230 and 4200), and Roku 2 (model 4210). Comcast said it will expand support for additional Roku players leading up to the official launch.

More info on the Xfinity TV app for Roku is available at xfinity.com/xfinitytvbeta.