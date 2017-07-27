Comcast Unveils New Details for ‘Instant TV’

Comcast executives offered more detail on a plan for a millennial-focused TV service that does not hinge on use of a set-top box. Executives from the Philadelphia entertainment giant suggested during a call with investors that the service, known as “Xfinity Instant TV,” could be launched sometime in the second half of the year.

It’s not the first time Comcast has discussed the service, which has in previous reports been described as a package that might include local broadcast channels, a premium channel and DVR capabilities. Executives said Thursday that the company has been testing prices, but past reports have suggested a monthly fee of around $15.

The offering would pit Comcast against rivals like Dish, which offers the Sling skinny bundle, or AT&T’s DirecTV Now – as well as a growing number of services that make TV content available to a generation eager to consume streaming video on demand with portable screens.

The business would serve as a means of attracting younger consumers, who are demonstrating more willingness to use stand-alone broadband services rather than subscribe to a traditional service from a cable or satellite operator. Comcast said it shed 45,000 residential video customers during the period, compared with a loss of 21,000 in the year-earlier period.