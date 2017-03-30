Comcast has tapped Euan McLeod — formerly global head of live video at Amazon — as VP of IP video engineering for its cable division, tasked with leading the operator’s migration to an internet-based video platform.

McLeod will lead Comcast VIPER (Video IP Engineering and Research), the cable operator’s Denver-based engineering team that designs, develops and deploys software for delivering internet-based video across TV, mobile and connected-device platforms. He reports to Jason Press, Comcast Cable’s senior VP of video engineering and operations.

“Euan is a brilliant technologist with a proven track record of delivering world-class video experiences to customers,” Press said in a statement. “His unique combination of experience, passion and technological prowess makes him the perfect fit to accomplish Comcast VIPER’s ambitious mission of building and deploying a next-generation IP video platform.”

In another recent defection from Amazon’s video team, Michael Paull last month was named CEO of BAMTech, the video-streaming company owned by MLB Advanced Media, Disney and the NHL, after serving as VP of digital video at Amazon.

Comcast’s VIPER group develops technology that underpins the Xfinity products. In December, Canadian cable and wireless provider Rogers Communications struck a licensing deal for Comcast’s IP-based X1 video platform — which is developed and managed by VIPER — for a new service set to debut in 2018. VIPER is part of Comcast Cable’s Technology and Product Organization led by Tony Werner.

McLeod worked at Amazon for a little over a year, where he led strategy and development for a range of projects and initiatives including Amazon Video, Amazon Prime and Amazon Music. Prior to Amazon, he was VP of content platforms at Turner, overseeing development and operations for digital video content for networks including CNN and TNT. Before his four years at Turner, McLeod founded Mobile Platform, an Atlanta-based mobile live-streaming video company whose customers included BBC, Turner and Sky.