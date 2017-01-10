The 2016-17 college football season ends Monday night with what’s essentially a sequel: Alabama will be meeting with Clemson in Tampa for national championship rematch.

Want to watch all the action of the championship, but can’t make it to your TV (or a sports bar)? No problem. ESPN will be broadcasting the game on TV, and those with a cable login can enter their information and enjoy via WatchESPN.com, as well as the Watch ESPN app. The app can be downloaded through iTunes, the Google Play store, and the Windows store.

If you don’t have a cable login, don’t worry: There are still workarounds, thanks to streaming services like Dish Network’s Sling TV. The service carries ESPN, and if you don’t want to dish out for a subscription price, first-timers can sign up for a free seven-day trial. Streaming services DirecTV Now and Playstation Vue also carry ESPN and offer free trials.

Fans without a cable subscription can also watch the game via ESPN’s Skycam. While it will not be the main feed broadcasting nationally, you can still watch the action in the air without cable authentication.

All the action kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with Alabama and Clemson facing off at Raymond James Stadium.