BERLIN – The Motion Picture Assn. of America will stand “cheek by jowl” with European film and TV industries in their battle to preserve territorial licensing in Europe, MPAA chairman Christopher Dodd said Wednesday at the Berlin Film Festival.

In an interview with Variety, Dodd said he would be playing “a supportive role” in the European industry’s efforts to air its concerns over a proposal for borderless access in Europe to movies and TV online. The chief concern appears to be the European Commission’s wish to extend the so-called “country of origin” principle to cover digital services, meaning that E.U. broadcasters could carry their online programming in other countries if they have cleared the rights in the country they are broadcasting in.

Although rights-holders would be allowed to opt out of such arrangements and retain their rights in other E.U. countries, entertainment execs fear that most European producers won’t have the bargaining power to insist on that in their negotiations with the big broadcasters they rely on to finance their work.

Opposition to the Commission’s proposal for pan-E.U. digital licensing of broadcaster programming is led by France and Germany. France’s Ministry of Culture had openly expressed its opposition. A Dec. 17 declaration from the upper house of Germany’s parliament, asked insistently if the Commission’s proposal considers sufficiently rights holders’ interests.

Having addressed an industry breakfast on Wednesday, Dodd planned to raise the issue with the German Federal Film Agency and the German trade body SPIO on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Our office spends a lot of time working with our European counterparts,” said Dodd, adding that he was “cautiously optimistic” as many Member States have realized the importance of exclusive territorial licensing to their national film industry.

But there is no time for complacency, he added. Work groups at the European Parliament and the European Council will be considering the Commission's country of origin proposal in detail, over the next "few months," Dodd said.

Dodd also underscored the MPAA’s concern at new generation piracy. He instanced set-top boxes using Kodi open source media player apps which offered add-ons. These facilitate access to a multitude of sites with illegal content, such as 160 options for downloading “Bridge of Spies” illegally. The set boxes can be bought for as little as $40 on Amazon. Modi now has 38 million users, up 97% between 2015 and 2016, Spotify around 40 million paying customers.

“The $64,000 question is what can be done about such illegal use of the Kodi platform, Dodd said.