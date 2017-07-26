Chris Milk’s VR Studio Within Raises $40 Million Series B

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
Within_Logo_Square
Courtesy of Within

Within, the virtual reality studio co-founded by renowned music video director Chris Milk and former Googler Aaron Koblin, has raised a $40 million Series B round of funding. The new cash infusion is led by Temasek and Emerson Collective, and includes WPP and Macro Ventures as new investors.

Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, 21st Century Fox and Raine Ventures are also back to ship in. Including this latest round, Within has raised a total of $56.6 million thus far.

“With the new wave of growth surrounding emerging formats like AR, there’s a tremendous amount of momentum in the industry right now,” said CEO Chris Milk in a statement. He went on to argue that all the industry really needs is compelling content. “With incredible investment partners, we now have the opportunity to tackle this issue and accelerate getting technically complex, but emotionally powerful, immersive experiences to the public at large.”

Within was previously known as VRSE, and is best known for cinematic virtual reality experiences and collaborations with the United Nations, the new York Times and others. The company announced in January that it was producing a “Planet of the Apes” VR experience for 20th Century Fox’s FoxNext unit, and recently also teamed up with Imax to show Chris Milk’s “Life of Us” VR experience at the company’s VR centers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad