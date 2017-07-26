Chris Milk’s VR Studio Within Raises $40 Million Series B

Within, the virtual reality studio co-founded by renowned music video director Chris Milk and former Googler Aaron Koblin, has raised a $40 million Series B round of funding. The new cash infusion is led by Temasek and Emerson Collective, and includes WPP and Macro Ventures as new investors.

Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, 21st Century Fox and Raine Ventures are also back to ship in. Including this latest round, Within has raised a total of $56.6 million thus far.

“With the new wave of growth surrounding emerging formats like AR, there’s a tremendous amount of momentum in the industry right now,” said CEO Chris Milk in a statement. He went on to argue that all the industry really needs is compelling content. “With incredible investment partners, we now have the opportunity to tackle this issue and accelerate getting technically complex, but emotionally powerful, immersive experiences to the public at large.”

Within was previously known as VRSE, and is best known for cinematic virtual reality experiences and collaborations with the United Nations, the new York Times and others. The company announced in January that it was producing a “Planet of the Apes” VR experience for 20th Century Fox’s FoxNext unit, and recently also teamed up with Imax to show Chris Milk’s “Life of Us” VR experience at the company’s VR centers.