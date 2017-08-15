Chris Castallo, Former CBS Exec, Joins Verizon’s Go90 as Head of Development

Chris Castallo, who left as CBS’s exec VP of alternative programming earlier this year, has joined Verizon as head of development for Go90.

Castallo reports to Ivana Kirkbride, chief content officer for Go90, a mobile-first, ad-supported video entertainment service with a mix of original and licensed content. Earlier this year, Go90 introduced four network brands geared around demographic audience profiles — go90 XO, go90 Zone, go90 Saga and go90 Session — and as head of development, Castallo will work with content partners to create series that will appeal to the genre, tone and format preferences within each of the networks.

Castallo joined CBS in February 2007 as senior VP of alternative programming. He was upped to department head in August 2013. He’s credited with shepherding the network’s alternative slate — including “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “Big Brother” — with innovations that freshened the formats. He also led the digital platform launch of “Big Brother: Over the Top” for CBS All Access.

Prior to CBS, Castallo was senior VP of development at NBC, working on such series as “Heroes” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.” Earlier in his career, Castallo worked in development at Tollin-Robbins Productions, helping to steer such shows as the WB Network’s “Smallville” and “One Tree Hill.” Castallo earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Buffalo.

Verizon has continued to shuffle the management team running Go90. Chip Canter, the ex-NBCUniversal exec who had been general manager of Go90, parted ways with the company this spring. Go90 is now led by Richard Tom, co-founder and CTO of Vessel, the video startup Verizon acquired last fall, while G090 division is overseen by Brian Angiolet, Verizon’s senior VP, global chief media and content officer.

And in April, Verizon hired Ryan Blood, former content programming and development exec at AT&T’s DirecTV, as director of content strategy and acquisition.