Chris Bevington, an executive at Spotify, was among the victims killed in Friday’s truck attack in Stockholm, the streaming service’s founder, Daniel Ek, confirmed with a Facebook post on Sunday.

“It is with shock and a heavy heart that I can confirm that Chris Bevington from our Spotify team lost his life in Friday’s senseless attack on Stockholm,” Ek wrote.

Bevington had worked with the company for five years, Ek noted in the post. The British 41-year-old had served as Spotify’s director of global partnerships/business development, working from Stockholm.

In a statement to the BBC, Bevington’s father, John, said, “We are all devastated by the untimely and tragic death of our talented, compassionate and caring son Chris. A wonderful husband, son, father, brother and close friend to many.”

On Friday, four people were killed and about 15 more were injured when a truck plowed through a shopping area in the heart of Sweden’s capital. According to CNN, a suspect — a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan — was arrested hours after the attack on suspicion of terrorism offenses. A second suspect was also reportedly placed under arrest on Sunday in connection with the attack.

In addition to Bevington, the victims were identified as a Belgian and two Swedes, one of which was an 11-year-old girl, according to the Guardian.

See Ek’s full statement below.