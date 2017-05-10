Chicken Nugget Tweet Beats Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar Selfie to Become Most Retweeted of All Time

Carter Wilkinson’s goal may have been to get free chicken nuggets for a year, but he didn’t know that he’d also break a Twitter record in the process.

In April, the Reno, NV-based teen took to Twitter to find out how many retweets it would take for Wendy’s to provide him with free chicken nuggets for a full year. At last check, Wilkerson manage to rake in 3,432,218 retweets — compared to 3,430,242 retweets of DeGeneres’ selfie at the 2014 Academy Awards.

Upon his original posting, Wendy’s put the 16-year-old to the challenge, claiming that if he garnered a whopping 18 million retweets, his wish would be their command. “Consider it done,” he replied. Briefly after Wendy’s responded to Wilkinson, the teen took a screenshot of their response and asked the Twitter-world for a little assistance: “HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS,” he posted.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Though he didn’t make it to 18 million, Wendy’s still promised to provide him with the free nuggets, and also said they would donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a Wendy’s-affiliated nonprofit charity created by the company’s founder that finds permanent homes for children in foster care.

Perhaps Aaron Paul said it best in his response to Wilkinson’s plea for nuggets: “It’s good to have dreams.”