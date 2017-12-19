Channel Master Introduces New Android TV-Based DVR for Cord Cutters

Niche DVR maker Channel Master is back with a product that it hopes will appeal to a broader audience of cord cutters: The company’s new Stream+ is an Android TV-based streaming device that doubles as a DVR for over-the-air television. The device will start shipping early next year for an introductory price of $99.

Stream+ is based on Google’s Android TV system, and capable of 4K and HDR playback. users have access to the Play Store, and can download apps for streaming services like YouTube and Hulu, but Netflix is reportedly not available at launch.

The device comes with two integrated tuners, making it possible to record two shows at the same time, or watch one show live while recording another for later viewing. There’s no integrated hard drive for DVR recording, but the device comes with an SD card slot to give users the option to add storage on their own terms. In addition to antenna in and the SD card slot, the Stream+ also comes with a USB 3 port, as well as digital audio out and Ethernet connectivity.

Channel Master has been making DVRs targeting cord cutters for some time, with devices that promise access to free over-the-air television from broadcast networks like ABC, CBS and NBC. The company has been getting competition from upstarts like Tablo and established DVR makers like TiVo alike, who all have been cornering cord cutters as the next big audience for DVRs.