Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’ Vampire Fantasy to Screen at Rooster Teeth’s RTX Convention

Netflix animated series “Castlevania,” a medieval fantasy based on Konami’s classic vampire-killing video game series, will get a special theatrical screening next month at Rooster Teeth’s RTX convention in Austin.

The first two of the series’ four half-hour episodes will screen on July 7, starting at 4:30 p.m., at Austin’s Paramount Theatre as part of the second annual Rooster Teeth Animation Festival at RTX. “Castlevania” follows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of the legendary Vlad Dracula Tepe.

The screening will be open to all RTX attendees — but they won’t be getting any kind of sneak peek: “Castlevania” is set to premiere on Netflix globally on July 7 at 12:01 a.m. PT.

“Castlevania” is directed by Sam Deats and written by comic book icon Warren Ellis. The series is produced by Wow! Unlimited Media’s Frederator Studios, the animation company behind Nickelodeon’s “The Fairly OddParents” and Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time,” with production services provided by Austin-based Powerhouse Animation. “Castlevania” is executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.

After the “Castlevania” screening, Deats and executive producers Seibert and Kevin Kolde will participate in an exclusive discussion and Q&A after the screening about developing and producing the series. And on Saturday, July 8, Seibert will lead a panel titled “Fred and Friends” that promises exclusive news and updates on Frederator properties including “Bravest Warriors” and “Bee and Puppycat.”

The seventh annual RTX, being held at the Austin Convention Center July 7-9, will feature demos of unreleased video games; appearances by internet celebrities in live shows and panels; the Rooster Teeth Animation Festival; and other gaming and entertainment events. Tickets range from $35 for a one-day pass Sunday to $575 for a three-day VIP pass.

Rooster Teeth’s RTX has grown from 600 attendees in 2011 to more than 60,000 at RTX Austin 2016, and the franchise includes international events in Sydney and London. Rooster Teeth is a division of Fullscreen, owned by AT&T and Chernin Group’s Otter Media.