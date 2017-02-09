Cartoon Network has renewed animated series “Mighty Magiswords” for a second season.

“Mighty Magiswords” tells the story of Prohyas and Vambre, brother-sister warriors for hire who rely on their collection of enchanted swords — cheeseburger sword, dolphin sword and mummy sword among them — to complete tasks during their comic adventures.

The series is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and created by Kyle A. Carrozza (“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water”). In season two, Prohyas and Vambre are set to embark on epic adventures and even more hilarious quests in pursuit of the latest and greatest Magiswords to add to their coveted collections.

Originally developed as a series of interactive short videos on the Cartoon Network Anything app, “Mighty Magiswords” was the first project to be developed as a digital-first property by Cartoon Network, then migrate to the company’s linear cable channel.

Cartoon Network also announced Thursday that it will launch a new “Mighty Magiswords” game, “Surely You Quest” Feb. 16 on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon. “Surely You Quest” connects to the existing MagiMobile app and gives fans access to their Magiswords, allowing them to expand their collections. “Surely You Quest” players can use swords previously earned in MagiMobile for gameplay in the new app.