‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’
Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.56 million through Sunday for 1,290 national ad airings across 30 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 15-21. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Understandably, Twentieth Century Fox is targeting a family-friendly crowd, with network-specific spend prioritized across Nick, E! and Cartoon Network, and show-specific spend for airings during The Voice, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House.

Just behind “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Baywatch,” which saw 1,098 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.5 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “The Mummy” (EMV: $5.33 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” ($5.26 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” ($4.22 million), round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.56M – Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie


Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Impressions: 264,456,990
Attention Score: 92.07
National Airings: 1,290
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: Nick, E!
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.91M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 05/01/17

$5.5M – Baywatch


Baywatch
Impressions: 237,424,614
Attention Score: 94.86
National Airings: 1,098
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: Comedy Central, NBC
Creative Versions: 32
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.85M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 02/13/17

$5.33M – The Mummy


The Mummy
Impressions: 214,191,694
Attention Score: 90.92
National Airings: 717
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: TNT, NBC
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.41M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/04/16

$4.22M – Wonder Woman


Wonder Woman
Impressions: 212,766,000
Attention Score: 91.74
National Airings: 857
Networks: 51
Most Spend On: NBC, TNT
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.28M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 03/11/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/15/2017 and 05/21/2017.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, an attention analytics company that tracks TV ads in real time across more than 10 million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad