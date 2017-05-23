‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.56 million through Sunday for 1,290 national ad airings across 30 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 15-21. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Understandably, Twentieth Century Fox is targeting a family-friendly crowd, with network-specific spend prioritized across Nick, E! and Cartoon Network, and show-specific spend for airings during The Voice, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House.

Just behind “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Baywatch,” which saw 1,098 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.5 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “The Mummy” (EMV: $5.33 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” ($5.26 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” ($4.22 million), round out the chart.