Cameron Dallas to Romance Fans in Episode’s Interactive Story App

An animated version of Cameron Dallas is coming to Episode’s game-like story app in an all-new romance-murder mystery featuring the digital star.

Episode is launching “Cameron Dallas: Started With a Lie,” an original story in which fans of the 23-year-old social-media influencer — who has more than 35 million followers across platforms — pick an avatar to star opposite Dallas.

At the start of the interactive story, the player is in hot water with Cameron after lying “to the whole school” about dating him. Then, as Dallas put it, “we actually meet up, sparks fly, and the story starts unfolding.” Soon the player finds out that their mom got into a suspicious car accident — and together with Cameron, they must discover what really happened. As with previous Episode stories, the choices that users make affect the outcome.

“Cameron Dallas: Started With a Lie” is the latest celeb-driven story from Episode, published by San Francisco-based Pocket Gems. It has previously featured interactive stories with Demi Lovato, Hayes Grier, and the Dolan Twins. Episode also has created original stories based on teen-skewing movies, including “Pretty Little Liars,” “Pitch Perfect In Deep Treble,” “Mean Girls: Senior Year” and “Clueless: School’s Out.”

Related Why Instagram Is the No. 1 Social App for Young Stars Like Vanessa Hudgens, Cameron Dallas, Dove Cameron, and More Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Dec. 26, 2016

Since launching in 2014, the Episode app has generated more than 4 billion views across 85,000 stories. Dallas said a “large chunk” of his fans are already on Episode, and “I wanted to provide them with a totally novel type of content.”

“As an entrepreneur, I always keep an eye on new platforms like Episode,” Dallas said. “I know how successful this app has been and I’m excited to see how I can bring my personality and twist to this game and to see my fans’ reactions.”

“Cameron Dallas: Started With a Lie” has been in the works for about five months, according to Dallas, who provided voice-overs for the Episode story. That was “pretty tight turnaround but I wanted to get it out before the holidays,” he added.

Episode is free to download and play, while it offers in-app purchases for virtual items as well as “passes” to fast-forward through a story. Users also can purchase weekly, monthly or annual subscriptions for unlimited access.

Dallas was the subject of Netflix reality series “Chasing Cameron,” which follows him and his friends on global touring convention MAGCON. Among other projects, he also starred in Awesomeness Films’ “Expelled” and Fullscreen’s “The Outfield.” He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Pocket Gems has raised $155 million from investors including China’s Tencent and Sequoia Capital.