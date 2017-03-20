CAA has signed 16-year-old trampolinist and social-media personality Tanner Braungardt, the latest to join the agency’s lineup of digital stars.

The Kansas teen started out on YouTube back in 2011 making videos of trampoline tricks, and now has more than 2.3 million subscribers for his YouTube channel. He’s got 845,000 Instagram followers, 149,000 Twitter followers and maintains a Snapchat channel.

Braungardt’s YouTube channel produces more than 45 million monthly views, and his daily vlogs have evolved to include bathtub challenges, competitions with his friends and family, and other physical stunts. His most popular YouTube videos of all time are “Coke vs. Mentos Bath Challenge!” (more than 15 million views) and “Trampoline vs. Waterbed!” (9.5 million).

CAA said it will work to create opportunities for Braungardt in all areas, including TV, films, digital content and partnerships, touring, endorsements, personal appearances and publishing. He continues to be represented by Max Benator and Evan Weiss at Red Sun Entertainment and attorney Ryan Pastorek at Hanson, Jacobson & Teller.