Brown Sugar Blaxploitation Movie-Streaming Service Comes to Amazon Channels

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
Brown Sugar Amazon Fire TV
Courtesy of Bounce TV

Brown Sugar, the Netflix-style subscription VOD service claiming to offer the “biggest collection of the baddest movies” in the Blaxploitation genre on the internet, is now available on Amazon Channels.

Amazon Prime members can now watch Brown Sugar’s library of films — uncensored and commercial-free — as they were originally seen in theaters. The service is $3.99 per month and is available to Prime customers with a seven-day free trial.

The lineup of nearly 300 movies on Brown Sugar includes classics of the genre including “Shaft,” “Dolemite,” “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” “Foxy Brown,” “The Original Gangstas,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “Blacula,” “Cleopatra Jones,” “Crash,” “Cooley High,” “Which Way Is Up?”, “Hammer,” and “Black Caesar,” as well as “Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip” and “Car Wash.”

Brown Sugar also offers complete seasons of Bounce network series “Saints & Sinners,” “Mann & Wife,” “Family Time,” “In The Cut” and “Ed Gordon,” as well as Premier Boxing Champions events.

Brown Sugar was launched last fall by Bounce TV, a multicast African-American television network. The SVOD service is now available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets, and web browsers via brownsugar.com. It also provides support for Google Chromecast with compatible connected-TV devices.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad