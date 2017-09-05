Brown Sugar Blaxploitation Movie-Streaming Service Comes to Amazon Channels

Brown Sugar, the Netflix-style subscription VOD service claiming to offer the “biggest collection of the baddest movies” in the Blaxploitation genre on the internet, is now available on Amazon Channels.

Amazon Prime members can now watch Brown Sugar’s library of films — uncensored and commercial-free — as they were originally seen in theaters. The service is $3.99 per month and is available to Prime customers with a seven-day free trial.

The lineup of nearly 300 movies on Brown Sugar includes classics of the genre including “Shaft,” “Dolemite,” “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” “Foxy Brown,” “The Original Gangstas,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “Blacula,” “Cleopatra Jones,” “Crash,” “Cooley High,” “Which Way Is Up?”, “Hammer,” and “Black Caesar,” as well as “Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip” and “Car Wash.”

Brown Sugar also offers complete seasons of Bounce network series “Saints & Sinners,” “Mann & Wife,” “Family Time,” “In The Cut” and “Ed Gordon,” as well as Premier Boxing Champions events.

Brown Sugar was launched last fall by Bounce TV, a multicast African-American television network. The SVOD service is now available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets, and web browsers via brownsugar.com. It also provides support for Google Chromecast with compatible connected-TV devices.