BroadbandTV, the internet’s biggest multichannel network by views, is launching in eight countries — Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Vancouver, Canada-based BBTV currently actively operates in 23 countries in seven languages. The company hopes to tap into the rapidly expanding internet-video audiences in Southeast Asia and the emerging digital class in the Middle East.

“We’re committed to building on our existing momentum, and today’s news is yet another example of how we’re laying the foundation for our next stage of significant growth,” said Shahrzad Rafati, BroadbandTV’s founder and CEO. “The regions we’re focusing on have massive potential.”

BBTV has been testing the market in these countries for the past 12 months, a company rep said. Now BroadbandTV is officially launching operations and actively recruiting and providing support for local creators with market-specific value-added services. As with BroadbandTV’s operations in other international markets, its presence in the new territories will be managed by a combination of teams at its Vancouver headquarters and employees on the ground.

BroadbandTV sees the international expansion fueling its global reach. Its multiplatform network generates some 22 billion monthly impressions across its owned-and-operated library and brands as well as across its network of 85,000 content creators. BBTV’s array of services include advertising sales, subscriptions, apps, merchandise and content licensing.

The company’s key brands include gaming network TGN, Opposition (hip-hop music), WIMSIC (electronic dance music), and HooplaKidz (kids and family). BBTV last year announced NBA Playmakers, a fan-focused basketball video network in partnership with the NBA, and recently inked a pact with Univision Communications to manage YouTube channels.

BroadbandTV is majority-owned by European entertainment network RTL Group.