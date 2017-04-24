For apartment renters, high-speed internet and Wi-Fi are more important amenities than having in-room laundry facilities, according to a new survey.

About 34% of respondents ranked Wi-Fi access as the most important feature for apartment living, followed by 25% who said high-speed internet was No. 1, per a survey commissioned by Comcast’s Xfinity Communities, the cable giant’s division dedicated to multidwelling units. Just 13% of those surveyed said having a washer and dryer in the apartment was the most critical factor.

The survey was conducted by research firm Precision Sample, which polled 205 building managers, building owners and real-estate developers of multifamily properties in the U.S. between December 7-10, 2016. The study has a margin of error of 5.8%.

Among those surveyed, 87% agreed that technology plays either an “extremely important” or “very important” role in keeping residents satisfied. Approximately 75% said most prospective residents ask about communications services (internet, phone, and TV) in their building prior to renting.

Other findings include:

30% said they believe quality communications services boosts property values by at least 20%

88% agreed that tenants 18-34 prefer high-tech amenities more than residents 52+

82% said they install the latest technology in order to future-proof their properties

60% said they plan to make improvements related to energy efficiency this year

Comcast says Xfinity Communities currently provides services to more than 189,000 properties, representing about 14.7 million living units, across the U.S.