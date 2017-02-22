Brian Robbins, co-founder and CEO of teen-skewing digital network AwesomenessTV, is leaving the company.

His resignation, which Robbins announced in a memo to staffers Wednesday, comes after Comcast last summer completed its $3.8 billion acquisition of DreamWorks Animation, which owns a majority stake in AwesomenessTV. Brett Boutier, president of AwesomenessTV, will now lead the company.

“After an amazing ride, five fantastic years building an awesome company and brand alongside an incredible team of people, the time is right for me to pass the baton and seek new challenges,” Robbins wrote in the memo.

Robbins, previously a TV and movie producer who formed AwesomenessTV in 2012 with Joe Davola, didn’t indicate what he may be planning to do next.

In 2013 DreamWorks Animation, under then-CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, bought AwesomenessTV in a deal worth at least $33 million — one of the first traditional media companies to place a sizable bet on original digital-video content. When Comcast’s deal for DWA closed last August, Katzenberg left with a $391 million cash-out package and he’s since formed a digital media and technology investment firm called WndrCo.

In April 2016, Verizon acquired a 24.5% stake in AwesomenessTV, with the telco investing $159 million in the company. Hearst holds the remaining 24.5% stake.

Earlier this year, Verizon and AwesomenessTV shut down their premium-content joint venture headed by former ABC TV exec Samie Kim Falvey. The JV, which had been internally dubbed “Made for Mobile,” was intended to be a sort of HBO for millennials. The two companies said they’ll instead focus on developing original programming for Verizon’s Go90 mobile video service.