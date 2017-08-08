YouTube Star Brian Jordan Alvarez Signs With CAA

YouTube star Brian Jordan Alvarez has signed with CAA for representation.

He’s best known as the creator and star of the popular YouTube show “The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo,” which was named IndieWire’s best web series of 2016, was nominated for a 2016 IFP Gotham Independent Film Award for breakthrough series — short form, and has resulted in a deal with Lionsgate to adapt the program for TV.

He is also the co-star of the digital series “Stupid Idiots,” which is being developed for TV with Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

On the TV front, Alvarez has been on The CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and will recur on Epix’s upcoming comedy “Get Shorty.” He is also currently in post-production on his debut digital feature, “Everything Is Free.”

He was recently named one of Variety‘s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2017 and is managed by Shepard Smith and Sean Elliott of Authentic Talent, Literary Management, and Dean Bahat of Ziffren Brittenham LLP.