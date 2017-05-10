Bow Wow Dragged on Social Media for Faked Instagram Post

Bow Wow, aka Shad Gregory Moss, has been dragged on social media after posting a shot of a private jet and insinuating he was boarding it. Turns out, neither the plane — or the photo — is his.

“Travel day,” the rapper captioned the photo on Monday. “NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv.”

See the Instagram post in question below:

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

However, a sharp-eyed passenger photographed the rapper allegedly flying commercial instead.

“So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY. But on instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned ‘traveling to NY today,’ the post read, followed by “SMH,” the abbreviation for “shaking my head.”

A reverse image search on the photo of the private jet shows that the image belongs to MIA VIP Transportation, an executive group transportation company located in Florida.

While Bow Wow has yet to respond either photo, he’s spawned a meme, #bowwowchallenge. Users post two side-by-side photos: one depicting their luxury lifestyle; the other depicting reality.

Below are some of the best #bowwowchallenge memes.

One user’s liquor collection turns out to be mini-bottles.

Another’s bae is revealed to be his own finger.

This woman’s male partner … is herself.

While another’s enviable paradise getaway is a screensaver.

Here’s another faked vacation.

Heading off to Europe for some much needed relaxation ✈️ #tsalines #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/wSTcprVSbt — Kevin Wagstaff (@kjwaggz42) May 10, 2017

This user’s new Land Rover is a toy car.

Ditto with this Porsche.

took the whip out for a wash 😍💸 #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/x7KhJBw5MT — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) May 10, 2017

Talk about trickery!